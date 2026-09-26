JU organises workshop on Lean Canvas for Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: The Department of Economics, University of Jammu, organised a one-day workshop on "Lean Canvas: A Tool for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Management", aimed at equipping students and research scholars with practical tools to transform innovative ideas and locally available economic opportunities into viable and testable entrepreneurial ventures.

The workshop focused on fostering an entrepreneurial approach among students by demonstrating how innovative ideas can be systematically converted into workable business models. Through practical exercises, participants were introduced to techniques for identifying customer problems, developing business hypotheses, testing assumptions and obtaining feedback before committing resources to a new venture.

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A key feature of the workshop was its emphasis on linking entrepreneurship with the regional economy. Participants were encouraged to explore entrepreneurial opportunities emerging from local markets, hill produce, traditional livelihoods and community-based enterprises.

Prof Suparan Sharma, former Dean, College of Management, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, was the resource person. Delivering the keynote sessions, she explained the Lean Canvas framework step-by-step and highlighted its relevance for entrepreneurs, researchers and students seeking to assess the feasibility of new ideas.

Taking participants through the various components of the Lean Canvas, she explained how entrepreneurs can identify the problems they seek to address, define target customers, formulate value propositions, identify appropriate channels and revenue streams, and assess costs and other critical business assumptions.

The theoretical discussions were complemented by hands-on canvas-building exercises, with participants working in teams to develop their own business models.

The exercise was followed by team presentations, during which participants presented their proposed business ideas and received expert feedback and critical evaluation.

Earlier, Prof Sunita Sharma, Head, Department of Economics, underscored the importance of integrating innovation, entrepreneurship and skill development into higher education.

In his concluding remarks, Prof Falendra Sudan, Department of Economics, emphasised the growing importance of entrepreneurial thinking and innovation management in higher education.

Among those present were Prof Jasbir Singh, Prof Dipankar Sen Gupta, Prof. Prakash Chand Antahal, Prof Virender Koundal, Prof. Manoj Bhatt and Dr Tsering Yangzom, besides research scholars and students of the Department.

The workshop concluded with a formal vote of thanks proposed by Prof. Shallu Sehgal, Coordinator of the workshop.