JU organises ‘Safarnama 2026: A Student-Alumni Interaction Meet’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Bringing together alumni from various batches of MBA Tourism, BBA Hotel Management and Ph.D. programmes, the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management (SHTM), University of Jammu organised 'Safarnama 2026 - A Student-Alumni Interaction Meet', here today.

The meet provided a vibrant platform for strengthening alumni relations, fostering professional networking and facilitating the exchange of experiences and insights between alumni and students.

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Adding a distinctive cultural dimension to the event, Safarnama 2026 offered the alumni an enriching glimpse into the rich Dogra heritage and cultural traditions of Jammu, complemented by authentic Dogri cuisine.

The event was graced by Prof. Parikshat Singh Manhas, Director, Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), University Grants Commission, New Delhi, who appreciated SHTM for organising the alumni meet.

Prof. Suvidha Khanna, Director, SHTM, in her address, highlighted the significance of alumni engagement in the overall growth and development of the School, describing alumni as valuable ambassadors of the institution who play a pivotal role in guiding students through their academic and professional journeys.

Prof. Anil Gupta, SHTM, also conveyed his best wishes to the alumni and acknowledged the importance of maintaining strong institutional connections. He highlighted the valuable role of alumni in enhancing the reputation of SHTM and contributing to its continued growth.

Prof. Deepak Raj Gupta, Founder Director, in his online message, underscored the importance of sustained alumni engagement, mutual support and collaborative efforts in strengthening the institution's academic and professional endeavours.

The dedicated efforts of the Alumni Advisory Team, comprising Neetu Dhar, Vaibhav Sharma, Sachiv Gupta, Gaayika Kapoor, Sahildeep Singh Raina, Sakhsam Sharma, Arjun Bhalla and Kamal Jandiyal, along with the organising team of SHTM, comprising Dr. Poonam Sharma, Dr. Priyanka Sharma, Dr. Nidhi Pathania, Dr. Rakesh Sharma, Dr. Sandeva Khajuria, Dr. Honeyka Mahajan, Dr. Sheetal Bhagat, Anirudh Raina and Tapas Tandon, were instrumental in the successful planning, coordination and execution of the event.

The meet concluded on a positive note, celebrating shared memories, professional accomplishments and enduring relationships.