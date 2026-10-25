JU organises Prof D K Rampal Memorial Lecture

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: The Department of English, University of Jammu, in collaboration with the Prof D K Rampal Memorial Trust, organised a Memorial Lecture on "Methods in Digital Humanities - Ideas for Interdisciplinary Research" at the Auditorium of The Business School, University of Jammu.

Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies, University of Jammu, presided over the event as the chief guest, while Prof Girish Nath Jha, Professor of Computational Linguistics, School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, delivered the keynote address.

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In her address, Prof Neelu Rohmetra emphasised the importance of research integrity and the effective utilisation of Government-provided resources to strengthen the research culture. Highlighting the evolving research landscape at the University of Jammu, she appreciated the Department of English and Prof D K Rampal Memorial Trust for organising such lectures annually. She also encouraged researchers to uphold originality in their work and contribute to language development.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Girish Nath Jha deliberated on the literary dimensions of Digital Humanities and introduced the audience to various research methodologies and data collection tools used for studying and analysing regional dialects and translated texts. He explained how these tools could facilitate the wider dissemination of regional languages. He also highlighted funding agencies that could support the development of language systems across the country and make them accessible through digital platforms.

Earlier, Prof Ravinder Singh, Head, Department of English, presented the welcome address, while Prof Monika Chadha introduced the keynote speaker.

Dr Vinay Rampal, a renowned physician, while addressing the gathering on behalf of Prof Y R Malhotra, Chairman, Prof D K Rampal Memorial Trust, reflected on the importance of values and education in shaping individuals and contributing to society.

The proceedings were moderated by Dr Simranjyot Kour while Prof Sucheta Pathania presented the formal vote of thanks.

The event was graced by distinguished academicians, including Prof Satnam Kour, Prof Garima Gupta, Prof Amisha, Dr Shubhnandan Singh and Dr Haridutt Shishu.