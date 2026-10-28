JU organises National Youth Parliament Competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: The University of Jammu organised the 18th National Youth Parliament Competition 2026 under the aegis of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, at The Law School, here today.

Organised by the Department of Students Welfare in collaboration with The Law School, the competition aimed at promoting democratic values, parliamentary awareness, leadership qualities and active participation among students.

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Sat Paul Sharma, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, was the chief guest on the occasion, while Prof Prahlad M Mane, Shivaji University, Kolhapur, and Group Coordinator for Zone VI, and Prof Sanjay Sindhu, former Dean and Chairman, Faculty of Law, Himachal Pradesh University, graced the occasion as the guests of honour. MLA Suchetgarh, Prof Gharu Ram Bhagat, and Dr Nameeta Rana attended the programme as special invitees.

Prof Rajni Kant, Department of Physics, University of Jammu, delivered the presidential address. Prof Monika Chadha, Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee, was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Prof Manju Jamwal, Director, The Law School, and Dean, Faculty of Law, gave an overview of the National Youth Parliament Competition and its significance in familiarising students with parliamentary practices and democratic institutions.

Addressing the gathering, chief guest Sat Paul Sharma observed that the proceedings closely reflected the standards and spirit of actual parliamentary sessions. He commended the participants for their preparation, inquisitiveness and the concern they demonstrated while raising and discussing issues of social and economic importance.

Prof Prahlad M Mane appreciated the manner in which the competition was conducted and the efforts made to ensure its smooth organisation. He particularly acknowledged the contribution of Dr Bindu Sangra, Event Coordinator, for her meticulous planning and coordination of the programme.

During the Youth Parliament proceedings, students demonstrated their understanding of parliamentary rules, procedures and conventions through discussions on a range of socio-economic issues. The performances were evaluated by a three-member jury.

Following the evaluation, Mohd Tausiq ul Islam secured the first position, while Ratul Dhiman and Misba Choudhary bagged the second and third positions, respectively. Ankita secured the fourth position, followed by Parth Raina in fifth position and Raghav Bali in sixth position.