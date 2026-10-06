JU Law School wins national moot court competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: The Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak National Moot Court Competition-2026 concluded at Dogra Law College, Bari Brahmana, with The Law School, University of Jammu emerging winner and receiving Rs 50,000 and the Championship Trophy. University of Mumbai Law Academy Mumbai was runner-up and received Rs 30,000 and a trophy.

The two-day competition, organised by Dogra Law College under the aegis of Dogra Educational Trust in collaboration with Meridian Law Chambers, was themed "Advocacy for Heritage, Justice for Posterity".

Advertisement

Best Speaker Tanishq Mandumle of University of Mumbai Law Academy Mumbai received Rs 10,000 and a trophy, while Kishanchand Chellaram Law College Mumbai won Best Memorial. The Law School JU and Sharda School of Law secured second and third Best Memorial prizes respectively.

The final was adjudicated by Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Rajesh Sekhri of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. The valedictory ceremony was graced by former chief justice Tashi Rabstan.

Dr Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary DET, welcomed the guests, while Surekha Charak, Chairperson DET, presided. Also present were R.S. Katal, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Ruchi Charak, Adv Nitin Parihar, Sanjay Bansal, Col Karan Singh (Retd.), Rahul Sahai, Tarun Singla, Sohail Qazmi and Adv V.S. Saini.

The symposium winners were Intisar Ansar Shah of Presentation Convent (Senior) and Chhavi Sharma of Heritage School (Junior). The event also witnessed the launch of 'NYAYA', the Dogra Law College magazine. Dr Bela Thakur, Director, Dogra Group of Colleges, proposed the vote of thanks. The semifinal rounds were adjudicated by Subhash Gupta, Anuja Pethia, Varinder Singh Bhou and Noor Shergil.