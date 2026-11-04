JU launches B Com, 3 skill-based certificate courses under NCWEB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: University of Jammu today launched a Bachelor of Commerce (B Com) programme and three skill-based certificate courses in Goods and Services Tax (GST), Information Technology (IT) and General Accounting under its newly established Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB).

Addressing a press conference at the University, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Umesh Rai said the initiative seeks to expand higher education opportunities for women who, due to family responsibilities, professional commitments or other circumstances, find it difficult to attend regular colleges, as well as those wishing to resume their education after a break.

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Prof Rai emphasized that education should not be limited by age, circumstances or responsibilities. He said the University's objective is not merely to provide women with an opportunity to earn a formal degree but also to equip them with the skills and confidence needed to become economically independent.

The VC clarified that students enrolling in the B Com programme will receive a formal university degree, while the certificate courses are designed to provide practical, job-oriented skills. He informed that the admission advertisement has also been issued. Prof Rai said classes will be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays, making the programmes particularly suitable for women who cannot attend regular classes during weekdays.

Earlier, Prof Pankaj K Srivastava, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), said the initiative also provides an opportunity to women wishing to resume their studies after a break, ensuring that educational opportunities remain accessible at different stages of their lives.

The press conference was attended by Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies; Prof J P Singh Joorel, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof Pankaj K Srivastava, Director, CDOE; Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar; Prof Sandeep Tandon; faculty members Dr Neelam Choudhary, Dr Jaspal Singh, Dr Rajbeer Singh and Dr Jasleen Kaur; and University officers Sham Lal, Harish Gupta and Satinder Singh.

The proceedings of the press conference were conducted by Mansi Mantoo, Media Officer, University of Jammu.

The programme concluded with an interactive session with media representatives.