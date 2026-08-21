JU Inter-Departmental tourney continues with enthusiasm

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: The University of Jammu Inter-Departmental Men & Women Tournament 2026-27 continued with enthusiastic participation in badminton and carrom events.

In men's badminton, MCA, Mathematics, DSRS and Geology departments registered victories, while The Law School also defeated SHTM. In the women's category, Geology, Geography, SHTM, DDEOS, MCA, Biotechnology and DDE & OE secured wins.

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In women's carrom, EVS, MCA and SHTM emerged victorious, while Geology, Geography, EVS, History and Mathematics won their respective men's carrom matches. The matches were officiated by Raj Kumar Bakshi, Ravish Vaid, Vikas Karlopia, Gagan Kumar, Padam Dev Singh and Dr. Inderjeet Singh.