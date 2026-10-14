JU inter-collegiate TT, cricket tournaments commence

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: The University of Jammu commenced its Inter-Collegiate Table Tennis (Men and Women) Tournament and Inter-Departmental Cricket (Men) Tournament for the 2026-27 session at the University Table Tennis Hall and Cricket Ground respectively.

Both tournaments aim to promote sporting excellence, teamwork, discipline and healthy competition among students. The events are being conducted under the overall supervision of Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, and Chairman, Campus Sports Committee, University of Jammu.

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In the table tennis tournament, ASCOMS defeated GDC Udhampur by 3-0 in the women's section. In the men's section, GDC Udhampur beat GDC Hiranagar by 3-0, GDC Kathua defeated ASCOMS by 3-1, while GDC Mendhar prevailed over GDC Ramnagar by 3-0. The matches were officiated by Ravish Vaid, Sakshi Dabgotra and Arjun Sharma.

In the cricket tournament, the Department of Zoology defeated the Department of Physics by five wickets. Physics scored 103 for five in 15 overs, while Zoology chased the target, scoring 104 for five in 11.5 overs. In another match, the Department of Botany beat the Department of Sociology by 50 runs. Botany scored 179 for five, while Sociology managed 129 for four in 15 overs. The matches were officiated by Vijay Kumar, Ashok Singh and Raj Kumar Bakshi.