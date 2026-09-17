JU Inter-Collegiate Fencing, Kho-Kho events held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 16: The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, conducted two Inter-Collegiate events today, organising the Fencing (Men) Championship and the quarterfinal and semifinal matches of the Kho-Kho (Men) Tournament for the 2026-27 session at the University campus.

In Sabre, Harshit of Trikuta Group of Colleges won gold, while Amish, also from Trikuta Group of Colleges, secured silver. Anubhav and Tarun of the PG Department, University of Jammu, bagged the two bronze medals. In Foil, Shresth of MIET College claimed gold, followed by Umar of GDC Poonch with silver and Aryan of GDC Udhampur with bronze. In Epee, Ranveer of Trikuta Group of Colleges won gold, Aryan of PG Department, JU, took silver, while Atul of PG Department, JU, and Anam of GDC Poonch secured bronze medals. Trikuta Group of Colleges, Nardani, Jammu, won the overall championship trophy.

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Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, JU, was the chief guest and presented the trophy and medals to the winners in the presence of Shashi Kumar Sharma, College Director of Physical Education and Sports, GDC Udhampur. The fencing competition was officiated by Maninderpal Singh, Javid Ahmed Choudhary, Ranchan Saberwal, Vir Sagram Singh, Ankush Gupta, Gourav Thakur and Parvinder Sharma under the supervision of Padam Dev Singh.

Meanwhile, the quarterfinal and semi-final matches of the Inter-Collegiate Kho-Kho (Men) Tournament were held at the University of Jammu. PG Department, JU defeated GDC Kathua by 18-10, GDC Rajouri beat GAMC by 22-12, GDC Reasi defeated GDC Doda by 10-05 and GDC Akhnoor edged past GDC Ramnagar by 12-10 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, PG Department, JU defeated GDC Rajouri by 12-08, while GDC Akhnoor beat GDC Reasi by10-05 to enter the final. The final and third-place match will be played tomorrow.

The Kho-Kho matches were officiated by Anil Sharma, Ajay Gupta, Dheeraj Sharma, Palbinder Singh, Pooja Sharma, Yogesh Kumar, Jagdave Singh and Gagan Kumar.