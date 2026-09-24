JU hosts first-ever night T20 match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: The University of Jammu hosted its first-ever night exhibition T20 cricket match between Employees XI and Scholars XI at the University Cricket Ground, following the inauguration of newly installed high-mast lighting facilities.

Organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education (DSPE), the match marked a significant milestone in strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting a vibrant sporting culture on the campus.

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Earlier, the high-mast lighting facility was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of J&K and Chancellor, University of Jammu, Manoj Sinha, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Umesh Rai and other senior officials.

The exhibition match was organised as a gesture of appreciation to the Lieutenant Governor and the J&K Government for providing the infrastructure, which will facilitate day-night matches and extended training hours. The University said its lush green cricket ground with modern lighting is the only such facility in J&K.

Prof Umesh Rai, who was chief guest, congratulated Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, DSPE, and his team for their efforts in promoting sports. He said quality infrastructure should create opportunities for young athletes to train, compete and excel, and stressed the importance of combining academic excellence with fitness, discipline and teamwork.

Before the match, Prof. Rai interacted with players of both teams and budding players of the Cricket Academy, encouraging them to display sportsmanship and healthy competition.

Among those present were Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Prof Sangita Gupta, Prof Parkash C. Anthal, Prof Verinder Koundal, Prof Parmil Kumar, Dr Guneet Singh Sudan, Dr Rahilla Parveen, Dr Rashid Manhas, Dr Pritam Singh, Capt. S R Dubey and Irfan Goni, besides faculty members, officers, officials, scholars and sports enthusiasts.