Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: The Department of Journalism and Media Studies, University of Jammu, organised a media literacy-cum-journalism awareness session for 50 students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Canal Road, to familiarise them with journalism, media functioning and responsible media consumption.

The initiative, held under the vision of Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai and supervision of Head of Department Prof Dushyant Kumar Rai, focused on developing critical understanding of misinformation, digital media and the role of journalism in a democratic society.

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Faculty members Dr Pardeep Singh Bali, Dr Ravia Gupta, Dr Kumerjit Chajgotra, Dr Ramiyan Bhardwaj and Dr Renu Kotwal interacted with students and explained news gathering, reporting, media ethics and emerging trends in digital journalism.

Prof Garima Gupta, Head, Department of Foreign Languages, highlighted the role of communication and media in women empowerment, encouraging students to express themselves and participate in public discourse.

Students also visited the department's multimedia lab and Digital Studio at the Directorate of Distance Education and Online Learning, where they gained practical exposure to media production, including pre-production, production and post-production. A quiz was also organised.