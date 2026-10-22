JU handball tournament begins, cricket matches continue

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, today commenced the Inter-Collegiate Handball (Men and Women) Tournament for the session 2026-2027, while the Inter-Departmental Cricket (Men) Tournament continued at the University of Jammu, with players showcasing their skills in competitive contests.

The handball tournament is being held at the University Handball Court, with participation from various affiliated colleges. In the women's handball match, GDC Udhampur lost to the PG Department by 1-2, while in the men's section, GCET Jammu defeated GDC Samba by 12-5.

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Meanwhile, in the Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament, the Geography Department defeated the Bio-Technology Department by five wickets. Batting first, the Bio-Technology Department scored 98 runs for nine wickets in 15 overs. Tahir scored 33 runs, while Atul and Asish contributed 14 runs each. For the Geography Department, Aquib claimed three wickets, while Inzamam and Rashid took two wickets each.

In reply, the Geography Department chased down the target, scoring 99 runs for five wickets in 13.5 overs. Danish scored 30 runs, while Saquib contributed 11 runs. For the Bio-Technology Department, Shujaat took three wickets, while Atul and Tahir claimed one wicket each.

In another match, the Law Department defeated the UG/PG Department by 11 runs. Batting first, the Law Department scored 136 runs for eight wickets in 15 overs, with Nikhil contributing 59 runs and Zeeshan scoring 41 runs. For the UG/PG Department, Aiyush took four wickets, RN claimed two, while Sabir and Altaf took one wicket each.

Chasing the target, the UG/PG Department managed 125 runs for five wickets in 15 overs. RN scored 38 runs, while Dhairya contributed 30 runs. For the Law Department, Ajmal took two wickets, while Zeeshan, Pawan and Rehman claimed one wicket each. Vijay Kumar, Ashok Singh and Raj Kumar Bakshi officiated the matches.