JU conducts Inter-Collegiate Archery, Boxing Championships

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, conducted the Inter-Collegiate Archery (Women) and Boxing (Men) Championships for the session 2026-27 at the University of Jammu today.

In Archery (Women), Janvi of GDC Kathua clinched the gold medal, while Sonia of PG Department, University of Jammu, secured silver and Riya of MIET College bagged bronze.

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The Inter-Collegiate Boxing (Men) Championship witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 25 affiliated colleges. GDC Udhampur emerged overall champions with 13 points, while GDC Chenani finished runners-up with 10 points.

The boxing championship witnessed keen competition, with student boxers displaying skill, determination and sporting spirit across various weight categories. Gold medallists included Sahil Sharma (47-50 kg, GDC Chenani), Sourav Badyal (50-55 kg, GDC Ramban), Pushpinder Singh (55-60 kg, GDC Chenani), Virvaz (60-65 kg, GDC Udhampur), Sushant Kumar (65-70 kg, GDC Kishtwar), Aradhya Singh (70-75 kg, GDC Udhampur), Manjeet (75-80 kg, PG Department, JU) and Mubarak Ali (80-85 kg, GDC Poonch).

A number of prominent personalities from participating colleges were present and appreciated the Directorate's efforts in promoting sports among students. The championships were conducted smoothly under the supervision of officials, including Harinderpal, Sandeep Singh Chib, Ananya Choudhary, Avneet, Sajjad and Aman Sharma.