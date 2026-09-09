JU celebrates Foundation Day; VC calls for shift from rote learning to problem-solving

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: The University of Jammu today celebrated its 58th Foundation Day with Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai calling upon the University fraternity to move beyond conventional, marks-oriented education and build an academic ecosystem centred on problem-solving, project-based learning, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and societal relevance.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Rai said the University of Jammu had reached a stage where it must move beyond following established models and have the confidence to create new ones for higher education.

He said the changing world required universities to rethink the way students are taught, assessed and prepared for life. "We cannot determine the future of today's students according to the standards and circumstances of our own student days," he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said a university also carries a responsibility towards the region and society from which it draws its identity. For the University of Jammu, this meant becoming a serious centre for the study, preservation and promotion of the diverse cultural and intellectual traditions of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Chief guest Dr Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, identified education, research and employment as three crucial dimensions of a modern university and stressed that research should move beyond laboratories and academic publications to create technologies, products, enterprises and solutions for society.

Guest of honour, Manish Vij, Managing Partner, Smile Group and Founder, Vanna Ventures, New Delhi, said universities must prepare students to combine disciplinary expertise with the ability to work across domains and address real-world challenges. He outlined three action points for higher education: forge strong industry-university partnerships through live projects, make interdisciplinary learning integral to education, and take full advantage of the Artificial Intelligence revolution.

Earlier, Prof. Neelu Rohmetra, Dean Research Studies, JU, described the University's 58-year institutional journey as a testimony to resilience, perseverance and the contribution of generations of stakeholders.

A special feature of the 58th Foundation Day celebrations was the felicitation of distinguished alumni, student achievers and best-performing employees of the University.

Among those honoured, were Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal; Udham Dass, Addl Secretary at LG Secretariat, J&K; Ansuya Jamwal, Addl DC, Jammu; Vijay Kumar, Jt General Manager-Tourism, IRCTC Ltd, North Zone, New Delhi; Rajat Salgotra, Founder and CEO of Samast Eco Alternatives Pvt Ltd.

The best-performing employees of the University, who were honoured, included Vikas Bhat, Neeru Gupta, Ashwani Kumar and Jagtar.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar, JU. The celebrations were further enlivened by cultural performances.