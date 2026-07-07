JU Bhaderwah Campus launches 3-day Peace Education Program

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Bhaderwah Campus, University of Jammu, in collaboration with The Prem Rawat Foundation, today inaugurated a three-day Peace Education Program (PEP) to promote emotional well-being, self-awareness and holistic development among students, faculty and staff.

Rector, Bhaderwah Campus, Prof Rahul Gupta, who joined the inaugural session online as the chief guest, said that education in the present-day fast-changing world must go beyond academics to nurture emotionally resilient, ethically conscious and socially responsible individuals.

Advertisement

Founder of The Prem Rawat Foundation, Poonam Sherawat, highlighted the objectives of the three-day programme and said that the Peace Education Program has positively impacted people across the world by helping them discover their inner strengths and lead more peaceful and fulfilling lives.

Earlier, Academic Coordinator Dr Kuljit Singh underscored the importance of creating reflective spaces within educational institutions, particularly at a time when students are grappling with anxiety, uncertainty, digital overload and various social and personal pressures.

The organisers informed that the Peace Education Program provides participants with an opportunity for reflection, reconnection, renewal and rediscovery of their inner resources. The programme is designed to help students manage stress, strengthen self-awareness and develop emotional resilience, while enabling teachers to reconnect with themselves and bring greater compassion, presence and balance into the classroom.

During the three-day programme, participants will engage in video presentations, guided reflections and interactive activities centred on themes such as Peace, Appreciation, Inner Strength, Self-awareness, Clarity, Understanding, Dignity, Choice, Hope and Contentment. The sessions feature inspiring excerpts from the talks of renowned peace educator Dr Prem Rawat.

The inaugural session witnessed participation from faculty members, including Dr Rakesh Sharma, Dr Umesh Choudhary, Dr Rohit Bhagat and Dr Neeraj Sharma, besides non-teaching staff and students from various departments of Bhaderwah Campus.

Proceedings of the inaugural session were conducted by Arif Haleem Khateeb, External Relations Officer, while the vote of thanks was presented by Dr Mohammad Avias.