JTWA projects demands before Advisor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The Jammu Traders Welfare Association today strongly projected the demands of the traders community besides revival of general economic activities in J&K before K K Sharma, Advisor to the Lt Governor, J&K UT.

In a memorandum submitted to the Advisor here today, the members of JTWA led by president, Rattan Lal Mahajan and general secretary Deepak Gupta, said that due to Covid-19 the business and other economic activities have been badly affected in J&K. They said the traders as well as general public is badly suffering.

They demanded relief in electricity bills and in bank interest of CC and term loan. They further demanded that no interest or penalty should be charged on GST, TDS and on Income tax return from the traders .

The Associaton demanded financial aid to all businessmen for paying salaries to employees, to pay rent, for the lost of income and stock damaged as per category which can be defined on the annual returns of the businessmen. A cash relief should be given to passenger auto drivers, matador drivers-helpers and other transporters also. A special policy cover be provided to all traders to cover risk of their workers and laborers during covid-19, they added.

The members further demanded to abolish toll plazas for price control in commodities, lifting of restriction on guests in functions to give boost to business, promote tourism activities, provide rebate in token tax for commercial vehicles and provide insurance cover to traders and other allied workers, performing as Corona warriors.

Prominent among others included, Yash Paul Gupta, Surinder Mahajan, Anoop Mittal, Vinay Gupta and Atul Rajpal.