JSW Steel crude steel production rises 19 pc to 25.73 lakh tonnes in Oct

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: JSW Steel on Wednesday said its consolidated crude steel production increased by 19 per cent to 25.73 lakh tonnes (LT) in October.

The company's crude steel output was 21.68 LT in the year-ago period.

The production from the company's Indian operations rose 19 per cent to 24.86 lakh tonnes during the month, as against 20.85 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

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JSW Steel USA-Ohio produced 0.87 lakh tonnes in October, up 5 per cent from 0.83 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

"The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the month of October 2026 was at 92 per cent," the filing said.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, 55 billion-dollar JSW Group.

As one of India's leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.

Over the last three decades, JSW Steel has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become India's leading integrated steel company with combined crude steel capacity of 37.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), including 4.5 MTPA through the JSW JFE Steel JV.

Its next phase of growth will take combined capacity to 54.8 MTPA over the next four years.

The company's plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, is the largest single-location steel-producing facility in India with a current capacity of 19.5 MTPA, and is being expanded to 25 MTPA by FY30, which would make it the world's largest steel plant. (PTI)