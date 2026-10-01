Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / JSW MG Motor India sales  rises 19 pc to 8,018 units in Sept

JSW MG Motor India sales  rises 19 pc to 8,018 units in Sept

NEW DELHI, Oct 1:  JSW MG Motor India onThursday said it has registered a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in wholesale dispatches to dealers at 8,018 units in September 2026. The performance reflects sustained consumer interest in the company's...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:05 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NEW DELHI, Oct 1:  JSW MG Motor India onThursday said it has registered a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in wholesale dispatches to dealers at 8,018 units in September 2026.
The performance reflects sustained consumer interest in the company's product portfolio, including the recently launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV, it stated.
JSW MG Motor India has also commenced dispatches of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV to dealerships across India, with customer deliveries now underway, it added. (PTI)
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra