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Home / Business / JSW MG Motor India sales climb 19 pc to 8,013 units in Oct

JSW MG Motor India sales climb 19 pc to 8,013 units in Oct

NEW DELHI, Nov 1: JSW MG Motor India on Sunday said it has registered 19 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale dispatches to dealers, reaching 8,013 units in October 2026. In a statement, the automaker said it is receiving a...

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Daily Excelsior
12:29 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Nov 1:

JSW MG Motor India on Sunday said it has registered 19 per cent year-on-year growth in wholesale dispatches to dealers, reaching 8,013 units in October 2026.

In a statement, the automaker said it is receiving a strong response to the recently launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Windsor Indulge Edition, with customer deliveries gaining momentum across India.

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JSW MG Motor India is a joint venture between JSW Group and SAIC Motor. (PTI)

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