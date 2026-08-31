JSW MG Motor India appoints Parth Jindal as Chairman

MUMBAI, Aug 31: Automaker JSW MG Motor India on Monday said its board has appointed Parth Jindal as Chairman of the company, with immediate effect.

Prior to this, Parth was the Director of the company.

JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between JSW Group and Chinese state-owned automaker SAIC Motor, in which JSW holds 35 per cent stake, while SAIC Motor holds 49 per cent. The remaining 16 per cent stake in the company is held by Indian financial institutions, dealers and employees.

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Parth has served on the Board of JSW MG Motor India since the formation of the joint venture and has been closely involved in shaping the company's product strategy, manufacturing expansion, and localisation programme.

Besides serving as Chairman of JSW MG Motor India, he is also Managing Director of JSW Cement, JSW Paints, Chairman of JSW Dulux Limited, and a Director on the Board of JSW Energy, as per a company statement.

He is also the Founder of JSW Sports and Chairman and Co-owner of the Delhi Capitals.

His appointment comes amid reports that the JSW Group is in talks with German auto major Skoda Volkswagen for a potential partnership.

Last week during a launch event in Mumbai, responding to a media query on the issue, Parth said, "As of now, we have only two brands – the MG brand and JSW. So nothing else has happened."

"Nothing has happened. It is still premature for me to say anything about that," he said.

Apart from JSW MG Motor India, the group has also set up JSW Motor Ltd under its automotive division, focussed on designing and manufacturing electric and hybrid passenger cars in the country. (PTI)