JSW Dulux sustains volume momentum in October;  sees demand holding up despite price hike

NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Paints and coatings maker JSW Dulux has continued to witness "strong volume growth" even as successive price increases to offset rising raw material costs pose a challenge in the discretionary paint market, said its Joint Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Rajgopal.

The company recorded 21.8 per cent volume growth and 21.3 per cent revenue growth on a comparable basis in the September quarter. It expects to sustain the momentum, although it is closely monitoring consumer response to the price increases, particularly during the festive season.

JSW Dulux, part of the USD 23 billion JSW Group, had raised prices to offset higher raw material costs as inflationary pressures continued to weigh on margins. The company has taken an aggregate price increase of 7.9 per cent during the quarter across its decorative and industrial businesses, with the cumulative hike reaching 10.4 per cent by the end of September, said Rajgopal.

"We have seen strong volume growth in October. But it is too early to give a commentary because we have taken so much of price increases. We need to see how these price increases pan out," he said.

When asked about the current quarter, which has seen the festive season shift into the period, Rajgopal said demand remained strong so far. However, he said it was too early to comment on the overall demand trajectory as the company was assessing the impact of successive price increases on consumer behaviour and a clearer picture of demand trends would emerge only by December.

"Overall, I would say that demand continues to be strong. High growth is driving revenue growth, but inflation is eating into our margins. This is what the industry has been witnessing, not just in the paints sector, including companies like Pidilite, but also in the FMCG sector, where companies have reported high revenue growth," Rajgopal said.

The company had recalibrated its pricing strategy in response to an approximately 13 per cent increase in the raw material price index (RMPI), taking necessary price hikes to offset the increase in cost of goods sold.

"We have taken necessary price increases. In the quarter, at an aggregate level across both decorative and industrial businesses, we have taken an average price increase of about 7.9 per cent, while the exit September price increase was about 10.4 per cent," he said.

"We have got to be very careful so that it doesn't push demand because paints fall in the discretionary category. It's not a necessity, it's not an essential category, and as a result, consumers shouldn't delay painting because of increased prices or downplay it," he said.

Rajgopal said the company's pricing was now broadly aligned with the industry. Its price increases had appeared marginally lower than those of competitors because it had undertaken price reductions of around 2.5-3 per cent in September-October last year.

On competition, Rajgopal said competitive intensity remained at existing levels, although all major players taking price increases was a positive development for the industry.

"We are fairly confident that the demand, unless there is an external event, will remain strong. So far, demand is strong and we are hoping that what we have done so far will help us maintain the momentum," he said. (PTI)