JSSU Noida and TalenciaGlobal sign LoI to Advance Future-Ready Talent and Innovation

Excelsior Correspondent

NOIDA, Nov 2: To explore strategic collaboration in talent development, emerging technologies, industry engagement, innovation and entrepreneurship, Dr B Suresh, Pro Chancellor & Dr. Sanjay Tyagi, Vice Chancellor, JSS University, Noida, and Subramanian S, CEO -Tranz1 Talenciaglobal Private Limited (TalenciaGlobal) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI), here today.

The proposed partnership aims to strengthen the connection between academic learning and industry requirements, creating enhanced opportunities for students and faculty.

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It reflects the shared vision of developing future-ready graduates equipped with advanced technical competencies, problem-solving abilities and an entrepreneurial mindset.

The areas identified for potential collaboration include talent identification and assessment through Talent DNA mapping, advanced learning in Artificial Intelligence, software engineering and emerging technologies, industry-oriented training, mentorship, internships, research, product development, startup initiatives and faculty development.

The LoI builds upon the ongoing engagement between JSS University and TalenciaGlobal in identifying and nurturing high-potential students.

Through structured programmes, both organisations intend to bridge the gap between foundational academic knowledge and practical industry expectations, enabling students to gain exposure to real-world challenges and contemporary technological practices.

The proposed collaboration will also explore opportunities for interdisciplinary learning, innovation-led projects and entrepreneurship development.

The initiative aligns with the University's commitment to enhancing student success, strengthening industry-academia partnerships and fostering an ecosystem that encourages creativity, research and innovation.

The LoI establishes a framework for further discussions and joint planning.

Specific programmes, responsibilities and implementation arrangements will be finalised through mutually agreed written agreements.