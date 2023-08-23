JSS students bag 4 medals in Nat’l Speedball C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 23: Students of Jammu Sanskriti School (JSS) brought laurels to the school by winning four medals in the National Speedball Championship.

The National Speedball Championship was held at Delhi which was organized by Sports Speedball Association India. Five students of school participated in the national level championship where they won three gold medals and a bronze. The medalists are Shivam, Prafful Kumar, Rehaan (Bronze) and Tanmay Verma.

Principal cum Chairperson of the School, Rohini Aima lauded the effort of students and also appreciated their Coach, Sunny Nanda.