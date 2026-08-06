JSPM reiterates demand for separate Jammu State

*Panun Kashmir extends support

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Reiterating its long-pending demand for the creation of a separate Jammu State, the Jammu State People's Movement (JSPM) today held a seminar at the Press Club, Jammu, where Panun Kashmir announced its support to the campaign and the two organizations resolved to work together on issues concerning Jammu's political and administrative future.

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Organized on the theme "Jammu After Article 370: Aspirations & Expectations," the seminar coincided with the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the rendering inoperative of Article 35A.

The seminar was conducted by Shivani Sharma and brought together speakers from different sections of society. Those who addressed the gathering included Prof Virender Gupta, convener, JSPM; Rajinder Kumar Sharma, general secretary, MMRS; Dr Gopal Parthasarathy Sharma; Sandeep Jain; Dr Vikas Padha; Dr Agnishekhar of Panun Kashmir; Col Ajay Raina, chairman, JSPM; and Ashwani Sharma, media in-charge, JSPM.

During the deliberations, the speakers discussed political, developmental, administrative and socio-economic issues concerning Jammu province in the post-2019 period. While describing the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019 as historically significant, they maintained that several long-standing issues related to balanced regional development, equitable political representation and employment opportunities in Jammu remain unresolved.

The participants stressed that Jammu's concerns should be debated independently at the national level rather than being viewed only through the prism of Kashmir. They reiterated that the demand for a separate Jammu State is a democratic and constitutional aspiration intended to ensure balanced development, effective governance and justice for the people of Jammu province.

A significant development during the seminar was Dr Agnishekhar's announcement extending the full support of Panun Kashmir to JSPM. The two organizations decided to collaborate in pursuing what they described as a rightful place for Jammu within the Union Territory of J&K.

The seminar concluded with the unanimous adoption of a resolution urging the Government of India to initiate dialogue with Jammu's civil society on the demand for a separate Jammu State and other long-pending regional concerns.