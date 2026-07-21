JSPM members protest for separate Jammu State

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu State People's Movement (JSPM) here today staged a peaceful protest at Tawi Bridge and demanded a separate Jammu State within the Union of India.

The protesters expressed concern that despite the constitutional changes of August 2019, many of Jammu's long-standing concerns remained unresolved.

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They urged the Government of India to initiate meaningful and structured dialogue with the civil society of Jammu and claimed that 29 BJP MLAs elected from Jammu Province have failed to effectively articulate the region's genuine concerns and aspirations or build a united voice for Jammu's interests.

"Future of Jammu cannot be decided without directly engaging its people. We therefore call upon the Government of India to initiate consultations with representatives of Jammu's civil society, including former civil servants, ex-servicemen, academicians, professionals, business organisations, youth groups and other stakeholders, so that Jammu's aspirations are understood first-hand," JSPM leaders maintained.

They also expressed concern over the continuing demographic changes taking place in parts of Jammu Province and urged the Government to take timely policy measures to preserve the region's demographic balance, historical identity and social harmony.

JSPM leaders cleared that their movement was not against the people of Kashmir but to seek a constitutional, peaceful and democratic solution that allows both Jammu and Kashmir to progress according to their respective aspirations while strengthening the unity, integrity and security of India.