JSM to intensify campaign for separate Statehood

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: The Jammu State Movement (JSM) convened an important meeting with representatives of various social, religious, and public organisations from across the Jammu region. The participants resolved to strengthen and expand the campaign for granting separate Statehood to Jammu.

The representatives stated that they would collectively and democratically raise their voice against the perceived neglect and injustice faced by the people of Jammu. They emphasized that safeguarding the interests and future of coming generations is a shared responsibility and that the time has come for all sections of society to unite for the rights and dignity of Jammu.

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The Jammu State Movement reiterated that its sole objective at present is to secure separate Statehood for Jammu. The Movement believes that separate Statehood would ensure better governance, balanced development, stronger administration, and greater protection of the interests of the people of Jammu.

The meeting also resolved to launch a mass public outreach campaign across all districts, towns, and villages of the Jammu region. More social, youth, trade, and community organisations will be invited to join the movement so that the demand for separate Statehood for Jammu reaches every section of society.

Representatives from Movement Kalki, Yuva Rajput Sabha, Shiv Sena, All India Rajput Ekta Manch, Rashtriya Karni Sena, Sainik Samaj Party, Azad Hind Fauj, and Panun Kashmir participated in the meeting.

Among those present were Dilawar Singh Manhas (president, Yuva Rajput Sabha), Krishan Singh Maharaj (Shiv Sena), Yashpal Manhas (All India Rajput Ekta Manch), Arjun Singh (Rashtriya Karni Sena), Sanjay Kumar (Azad Hind Fauj), Krishna Priya Dhar (Panun Kashmir), along with several other prominent social leaders and civil society members.

At the conclusion of the meeting, all participating organisations pledged to continue a peaceful, democratic, and constitutional movement for the dignity, rights, and future of Jammu, and to transform the campaign for separate Statehood for Jammu into a broad-based people's movement.