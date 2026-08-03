JSM to hold demonstration near Maharaja Hari Singh statue on August 4

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: A meeting of the Jammu State Movement (JSM) was held today to discuss the future course of the movement and various issues concerning the people of the Jammu region. During the meeting, it was decided to organize a peaceful and democratic demonstration on August 4 near the Maharaja Hari Singh statue, Tawi bridge here.

The participants stated that the purpose of the demonstration is to democratically highlight what they describe as the long-standing injustice, regional imbalance, and discrimination faced by the Jammu region. They said the protest aims to urge the Central Government to give serious attention to the aspirations, development, and dignity of the people of Jammu and to positively consider the demand for separate Statehood for Jammu.

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The speakers observed that since India's Independence, the people of Jammu have consistently contributed to maintaining national unity, peace, and integrity despite the fact that the region has always stood firmly with the nation. The meeting further noted that after the abrogation of Article 370, the people of Jammu had expected greater regional balance and equal opportunities in development, governance, and political representation. However, many of the Jammu's aspirations remain unfulfilled as they were not in policy priorities of the Government.

The meeting also noted that people from Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Ramban are increasingly expressing their willingness to join the movement who decided to strengthen the organization across these districts.

The participants emphasized that the objective of the movement is to raise the voice of the people of Jammu regarding their rights, dignity, balanced development, and aspirations through lawful and democratic methods.

Representatives of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Movement Kalki, Hindu Vahini Sangathan, Shashwat Hindu Sangathan, Yuva Rajput Sabha, All India Rajput Ekta Manch, Sainik Samaj Party, Panther Party, along with other social and nationalist organizations, attended the meeting. They resolved to strengthen the movement and ensure the success of the peaceful demonstration scheduled for August 4.

The Movement appealed to all the people of Jammu Division--to participate in large numbers in the peaceful demonstration on August 4.