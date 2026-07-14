JSM observes July 13 as ‘Sankalp Diwas’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Representatives of various social, religious, trade, political and civil society organisations today gathered at the Maharaja Hari Singh Statue, Tawi Bridge, under the banner of the Jammu State Movement today observed July 13 as ‘Sankalp Diwas’.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers described 13 July as a significant day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

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They expressed the view that the developments associated with this date marked the beginning of events that adversely affected Maharaja Hari Singh and the interests of the Jammu region.

They stated that all participating organisations had united to resolve that the struggle for Jammu's dignity, self-respect, equal rights and statehood would continue until the objective is achieved.

Speaking to the media, the leaders said that Jammu has remained deprived of adequate attention in the areas of development, industry, employment, tourism and infrastructure for many years.

They further observed that, being a border region, Jammu has also borne the impact of several national security challenges.

According to the speakers, while Jammu has contributed significantly to the nation, its developmental aspirations have not received adequate attention.

They urged the Government of India to seriously consider the developmental needs and aspirations of the people of Jammu and grant statehood to Jammu.

Deepak Singh, Founder of Movement Kalki, Atulya Bakshi, Mukesh Singh of Yuva Rajput Sabha, Dr. Randhir Singh Parihar of Mission Jammu State and Manish Sahni, president of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Jammu & Kashmir addressed the gathering.

Representatives from All India Rajput Ekta Manch, Mission Jammu State, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Yuva Rajput Sabha, Movement Kalki, Hindu Vahini, Shashwat Hindu and Mahajan Biradari, extended their full support to the movement.

Among others who were present included Ajay Singh Saini, Dr Sushil Kumar Bhola, Karnail Chand, Pritam Sharma, Arjun Singh, Mukesh Singh, Gurjinder Hindu, Vikram Mahajan, Sunil Mahajan, Rajdev Singh, Yashpal Singh, Antu Kotwal, Anuradha, Raj Kumar, Raju Kapoor, Aman Raina, Aditya Mahajan, Sanjay Butt and P K Ganju.

The participating organisations also took the pledge to continue their peaceful struggle for Jammu Statehood.