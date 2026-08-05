JSM holds protest, demands separate Statehood for Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Members of the Jammu State Movement today staged a protest near the Maharaja Hari Singh statue at Tawi Bridge, demanding separate Statehood for the Jammu region and alleging continued regional imbalance and discrimination.

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The demonstration witnessed participation from activists and representatives of several social and nationalist organisations, who urged the Central Government to give serious consideration to the long-pending demand for a separate state for Jammu.

Addressing media persons, Arjun Singh, president of the National Rajput Karni Sena, said the protest was aimed at democratically highlighting the "long-standing injustice, regional imbalance and discrimination" faced by the Jammu region.

He said the movement seeks to draw the attention of the Centre towards the aspirations, development and dignity of the people of Jammu and urged the Government to positively consider the demand for separate Statehood.

The speakers observed that the people of Jammu have consistently contributed to safeguarding national unity, peace and integrity since Independence and have always stood firmly with the nation.

They further said that following the abrogation of Article 370, people had expected greater regional balance, equitable development, better governance and fair political representation.

However, they alleged that many of Jammu's aspirations remain unfulfilled due to inadequate policy focus.

The protesters maintained that the movement would continue to raise issues concerning the rights, dignity, balanced development and aspirations of the people of Jammu through peaceful and democratic means.

Representatives of Movement Kalki, Hindu Vahini Sangathan, Shashwat Hindu Sangathan, Yuva Rajput Sabha, All India Rajput Ekta Manch, Sainik Samaj Party, Panther Party and several other social and nationalist organisations participated in the protest.