JSM demands separate State for Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: The Jammu State Movement (JSM) here today organized a peaceful foot march from Jaggi Darbar to Janipur demanding separate State for Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjun Singh, president, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena and JSM convener, said the people of Jammu have faced injustice for a very long time since 1947.

Advertisement

He said that after the departure of Maharaja Hari Singh, allegedly under a conspiracy, the interests and aspirations of the people of Jammu continued to be overlooked.

Singh stated that repeated democratic efforts and appeals for separating Jammu from Kashmir have been made for years but the demand has not received the desired response.

"If the people of Ladakh could be heard, the people of Jammu should also be heard. Jammu should be separated and granted full Statehood," he maintained.

The march was attended by Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena senior vice president, Mangal Singh, Monu Baba, general secretary, Naresh Singh, District Jammu president, Jangvir Singh, secretary, Deep Kumar Sharma, ex-Sarpanch Rajdev Singh, Movement Kalki, founder and convener, JSM's Deepak Singh, general secretary, Vikram Mahajan, secretary, Rajdev Singh, advisor, Pritam Sharma, secretary, Raj Kumar and Sanyojak, Movement Kalki Environment Wing, Anil Arora.