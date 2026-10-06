JSJA delegation meets DG YSS, discusses sports welfare measures

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: A delegation of the Jammu Sports Journalists Association (JSJA) today called on Director General, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, Anuradha Gupta and discussed various welfare measures and initiatives for the development of sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation comprised JSJA president Sanjeev Sharma, vice president Vikas Abrol, general secretary Vishal Bharti, treasurer Monika Jamwal and executive committee members Arun Roshan, Ranjit Thakur and Arun Chib.

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During the meeting, the members discussed the functioning of sports associations, development of sports infrastructure, engagement of manpower and the need for workshops, seminars and sports conclaves. They also suggested regular interaction among sports governing bodies, associations, journalists and authorities for greater transparency and result-oriented functioning.

The members discussed the recently introduced Sports Governance Act and Sports Tribunal Act and briefed the DG about the objectives and roadmap of JSJA and the role of sports journalism in highlighting issues concerning athletes, coaches and associations. Anuradha Gupta congratulated the members on the formation of the association, appreciated the initiative and welcomed their suggestions, saying such interactions would help strengthen sporting activities across J&K.