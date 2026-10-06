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Home / Latest News / JSD Transfers 8 Officials Of Engineering Division In Poonch

JSD Transfers 8 Officials Of Engineering Division In Poonch

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 8 officials of the Engineering Division in Poonch district in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here........

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Daily Excelsior
05:06 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 8 officials of the Engineering Division in Poonch district in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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