JSD Transfers 8 Officials Of Engineering Division In Poonch
JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 8 officials of the Engineering Division in Poonch district in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here........
JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfers and postings of 8 officials of the Engineering Division in Poonch district in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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