JSD Places 50 AEEs As XENs, Transfers 76 Others
JAMMU, Jul 17: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 50 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) as Executive Engineers. Consequently, 76 other Engineers have been transferred from one place to another. See Order...
JAMMU, Jul 17: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 50 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) as Executive Engineers.
Consequently, 76 other Engineers have been transferred from one place to another.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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