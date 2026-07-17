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Home / Latest News / JSD Places 50 AEEs As XENs, Transfers 76 Others

JSD Places 50 AEEs As XENs, Transfers 76 Others

JAMMU, Jul 17: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 50 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) as Executive Engineers. Consequently, 76 other Engineers have been transferred from one place to another. See Order...

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Daily Excelsior
12:03 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 17: The Jal Shakti Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the placement of 50 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) as Executive Engineers.

Consequently, 76 other Engineers have been transferred from one place to another.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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