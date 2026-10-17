JSD asked to investigate irregularities pointed out by House Comm on JJM

Report to be submitted to Assembly in 6 months

*Panel’s task over but people can submit complaints

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Oct 16: The Jal Shakti Department (JSD) has been asked by Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to investigate all recommendations made by a House Committee set up on alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and send compliance report to the Assembly within six months.

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Rather told the Excelsior that a direction has been issued to the Jal Shakti Ministry in Jammu and Kashmir Government to investigate all "irregularities and misappropriation'' pointed out by the House Committee in its report and submit compliance report to the Assembly within six months.

“However, we are very clear that no ongoing work on the JJM Schemes should be stopped. The work will continue but wherever investigations are necessary based on recommendations of the House Committee, the Department will hold probe and take action,'' the Speaker, who had set up the Panel, said.

The Committee headed by National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi had submitted its report on first day of autumn session of the Legislature in Srinagar last month. It had pointed out irregularities, misappropriation of material and many other lacunas in implementation of the JJM on ground and made specific recommendations of investigations.

Sources said the Jal Shakti Department has been given six months time to fix all the wrongs done in implementation of the scheme. The Department will have to submit a report to this effect to the Legislative Assembly, they added.

"Task of the House Committee is now over. However, if people still have some complaints about the scheme they can submit them to the Jal Shakti Department which will address the issues," they said.

The House Committee report on JJM had pointed out glaring irregularities in implementation of the scheme and recommended constitution of a High-Level Committee to identify the officers who indulged in omissions and commissions. It also suggested the matter can be referred to an investigations agency for taking action warranted under law.

It had also asked the Government/JSD to constitute the HLC to audit all Water Supply Schemes (WSS) schemes under JJM/retrofitting as regards procurement of DI/GIHDPE pipes and civil works executed and identity the officers/engineers responsible for such irregularities. It said the Government should proceed against them for misconduct and violation of SO 15 under relevant law including J&K Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971.

"The Government/JSD must put in place a robust mechanism to curb sub-letting of contracts by enforcing accountability and supervision through available departmental devices to tackle execution deficiencies and DPR violations,'' the Panel said, adding that it should put a mechanism in place for ensuring timely completion of all under construction WSSs and tackle work delays that have undermined the core objective of JJM in J&K and undoubtedly resulted in avoidable cost escalation of projects.

It also directed that the Government/JSD must take immediate steps for conducting comprehensive audit and physical verification of all completed as well as under execution WSSs for ascertaining current physical status and existence of assets creating under JJM in J&K and identity defective assets for their repair/rectification solely at the cost, risk and responsibility of the concerned contractor.