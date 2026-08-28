JSCL signs agreement with PMI Electro for addition of 25 electric buses

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) today signed an agreement with PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited for the addition of 25 electric buses to Jammu's existing electric public transport fleet under the Government of India's PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar was also present on the occasion.

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The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Smart City Limited Dr. Devansh Yadav on behalf of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir and COO - SPV Operations, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited Chandra Kant Goyal.

The agreement marks an important milestone in scaling up Jammu's existing electric mobility ecosystem. Jammu Smart City Limited is already operating 100 electric buses in the city, and the addition of 25 more buses will further strengthen the public transport network and expand access to clean and sustainable mobility.

As part of the programme, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited made a detailed presentation before the Chairman, JSCL and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, showcasing its electric bus products and apprising the senior leadership of the key features and passenger-oriented aspects of its mobility solutions.

Dr. Devansh Yadav, CEO, JSCL, also briefed the Chairman, JSCL and Divisional Commissioner on the PM e-Bus Sewa project, the proposed fleet augmentation and the current status of the associated infrastructure, including the development of the Bhagwati Nagar Depot.

The new electric buses will be operated from the Bhagwati Nagar Depot, which is currently being developed by Jammu Smart City Limited as a dedicated electric bus and mobility facility.

The Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir laid the foundation stone for the Bhagwati Nagar Depot earlier this month, marking the beginning of another important piece of mobility infrastructure for Jammu.

While speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner said that the expansion of electric public transport is an important step in supporting Jammu's rapid growth and improving the quality of urban mobility for its citizens. The addition of these buses, along with the development of the Bhagwati Nagar Depot, will strengthen the city's public transport infrastructure and contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable Jammu. We must continue to focus on mobility solutions that are efficient, accessible and aligned with the future needs of the city, he added.

Dr. Devansh Yadav said "Jammu has already embarked on its journey towards electric mobility. Today's agreement takes that journey further by adding 25 more electric buses to our existing fleet. With the development of the Bhagwati Nagar Depot, we are also creating the infrastructure required to support the next generation of public transport in Jammu. Together, these initiatives represent a significant step towards building a cleaner, smarter and more future-ready city."

Chandra Kant Goyal, COO - SPV Operations, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited, said: "PMI Electro Mobility is pleased to partner with Jammu Smart City Limited in further strengthening Jammu's electric public transport network. We are committed to supporting the city's journey towards sustainable and modern mobility and to delivering a high-quality mobility experience for the people of Jammu."