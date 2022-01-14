Jr Scale Stenographers stage protest, seek appointment orders

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 14:: Junior-Scale Stenographers, who have been selected in General Administration Department, today staged a protest seeking appointment orders.

The protestors assembled at Partap Park, Press Enclave and raised slogans in favour of their demands and said that they have been selected as Jr. Scale Stenographers in the General Administration Department vide selection lists issued on 14.09.2021.

They said that the advertisements notice for their posts were published in the year 2014 and 2017 respectively and then Board took almost 7-5 years to complete their selection lists.

“It is to be mentioned here that after issuance of these notifications, the typing test for the said posts was held in the year 2017 and thereafter skill/shorthand tests were also conducted in the year 2018,” they said.

The protestors said that 2021 shortlists were prepared and CBT/interview exams were held and accordingly in September selection lists were forwarded for the appointment.

The aspirants said that during the pendency of these notifications, General Administration Department issued a notification wherein recruiting agencies, JKPSC, JKSSB were directed to withdraw all the posts except those posts where exams had already taken place and selection lists are pending.

“The JKSSB in furtherance of that order had withdrawn all the posts which fall in those criteria; after our selection lists were forwarded by JKSSB to GAD and in compliance of the recent guidelines issued by General Administration Department regarding the verification of character antecedents,” the aspirants said.

They said that have submitted their v-rolls for CID verification as asked by the department within the stipulated period of 21 days.

“Since then almost three months have passed but till date, our appointment orders have not been issued. When we enquired from the General Administration Department regarding the delay in matter, we have been told that the file is pending in the office of Worthy Chief Secretary,” the aspirants said.

The aspirants appealed to the LG as well as other higher-ups to issue their appointment orders as most of the candidates have attained the age of the upper limit.