Jr National Ranking Archery tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Sept 17: The Junior category finals of the 3rd NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2026 concluded at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Sports Stadium, Katra, today.

In Junior Compound Women, Kumud Saini of Delhi won gold, followed by Sandiya of Uttar Pradesh and Ekta Rani of Haryana. In Junior Compound Men, Mohit Dagar of Haryana secured first place, while Gurekamveer Singh of Punjab and Gourav Virender Singh Jakhar of Rajasthan finished second and third respectively.

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In Junior Recurve Women, Khushi Kumari of Jharkhand bagged the top position, followed by Sharvari Somnath Shende of Maharashtra and Jannat of Haryana. In Junior Recurve Men, Rudra Kumar of Delhi emerged winner, while Goldi Mishra of Jharkhand and Adrita Ghosh of Assam secured second and third places.

Baldev Raj Sharma, MLA Katra, was the chief guest, while Parvesh Kant, President, Bar Association Katra, was the guest of honour. They distributed cash prizes to the winners.

Vikram Singh, Sharat Chander Singh, Sunil Sharma, Ajay Sharma and Arun Sharma were also present. The championship is being organised by Archery Association of J&K under the aegis of Archery Association of India and J&K Sports Council, in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.