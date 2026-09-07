JPS elects new body

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Jammu Psychiatric Society (JPS), affiliated with the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), has elected its new body during the general body meeting of the Society.

Dr Rajinder Kumar has been elected as the president of the Jammu Psychiatric Society, while Dr Shaveta Bhagat has been elected vice-president. Dr Rohit Jasrotia has been elected general secretary and Dr Gaurav Sanmotra as treasurer.

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Dr Sukrita Sharma has been elected as the spokesperson and media coordinator, while Dr Preeti Kaur and Dr Nahida Mohd have been elected as joint secretaries.

The newly elected body also includes Dr Harshit Hemant Salian, Dr Nikhil Gupta, Dr Varun Gupta, Dr Roopika Jandial, Dr Samreen Kour and Dr Pranvi Gupta as executive members.

The elections were conducted in the presence and guidance of senior psychiatrists, including Dr UK Mehta, Dr Jagdish Raj Thappa, Dr Manu Arora (HoD Psychiatry, GMC Jammu), Dr Manmeet Singh (HoD Psychiatry, ASCOMS Jammu) and Dr Rakesh Banal (Associate Professor, Psychiatric Diseases Hospital, GMC Jammu).