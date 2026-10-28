JPDCL resolves long-pending SRO-43 cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Bringing relief to eligible families of deceased employees, the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) today successfully facilitated 34 compassionate appointments in long-pending cases under SRO-43.

The cases pertained to the period preceding the implementation of the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS)-2022 and had remained pending for consideration of relaxation in the prescribed qualification and age criteria.

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The JPDCL adopted a structured and channelised mechanism for the scrutiny, verification and examination of the cases in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures.

Each case was examined individually, with due diligence and careful consideration of the relevant records and eligibility requirements, ensuring that decisions were taken objectively and in accordance with the prescribed framework.

Following detailed scrutiny, the cases were placed before the Board of Directors of JPDCL, which accorded approval for relaxation of the prescribed qualification and/or age bar in eligible cases.

Pursuant to the requisite approvals and completion of the prescribed formalities, compassionate appointments have subsequently been made, bringing the long-standing administrative process to a successful conclusion.