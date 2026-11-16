JP World School shines in Cluster-Level Sports Meet

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: JP World School, Channi Himmat, delivered an impressive performance in the Cluster-Level Block Sports Meet 2026, organised by My Bharat Jammu Kendra, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the School Sports and Cultural Activities Association of Jammu & Kashmir (SSCAA JK), at the school premises.

Held under the banner of 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan', the meet witnessed participation of teams from various institutions in Volleyball, Badminton, Tug of War, Kho-Kho and 100-metre race.

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JP World School athletes secured top positions in Volleyball, Badminton, 100-metre race and Kho-Kho. The girls' Kho-Kho team clinched first position, while the boys' Tug of War team also emerged victorious.

Sohail Kazmi attended the event as the chief guest, while Aparana Kohli, Principal of JP World School, was the guest of honour. Ashima was the special guest. The event was organised under the supervision of Gulshan Rattan, Chairman, SSCAA JK. At the conclusion of the competitions, certificates and prizes were distributed among the participants.

Aparana Kohli appreciated the efforts of the students, coaches and teachers. She said sports played an important role in building confidence, discipline, teamwork and a healthy lifestyle. The event concluded with a resolve to promote sports, youth participation and the message of a drug-free society.