JP World School holds workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: JP World School, Channi Himmat, Jammu, hosted Innovation Mashal 2026, a significant initiative aimed at fostering innovation, creativity and scientific thinking among students and educational institutions across Jammu district. The event featured a comprehensive Workshop on the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) Application Process under the aegis of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Directorate of School Education Jammu and the University of Kashmir, the nodal agency for the ATL Programme in Jammu & Kashmir.

The workshop was graced by Shubham Gupta, Director, NITI Aayog; Ajeet Sharma, Chief Education Officer, Jammu; Dr Kunal Anand, Mentor and Principal, DPS Udhampur; Prof. Dr Javid Ahmed Sheikh, Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Dr Zaid Mohd Shah and Muneer Ahmed Wani, Divisional Nodal Officer, Kashmir. Also present were Dr Jagdish Panotra, Nodal Officer, Jammu, Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL), ATL mentors, resource persons and Aparana Kohli, Principal, JP World School.

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A major highlight was an interactive session by Shubham Gupta, who explained the ATL application process, including eligibility criteria, infrastructure requirements, funding provisions and implementation strategies. He described ATLs as innovation hubs that nurture creativity, curiosity and problem-solving skills among students.

Gupta also highlighted emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things and Design Thinking, while sharing success stories from ATL schools across India. The programme concluded with the Innovation Mashal Ceremony, felicitation of dignitaries, professors, mentors and resource persons, and a vote of thanks.