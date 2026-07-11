JP World School holds workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: JP World School organised a capacity-building workshop for its faculty on the theme, “Towards Building Holistic Classrooms: Practices That Transform Learning Outcomes,” focusing on learner-centric teaching practices and holistic student development.

The workshop was conducted by educationist, author and trainer Devyani Kapoor, who has over three decades of experience in curriculum design, leadership and teacher training. She shared practical strategies to help educators create classrooms that promote critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication and emotional well-being.

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Highlighting the need to move beyond conventional teaching methods, Kapoor encouraged teachers to adopt reflective and innovative pedagogical approaches that cater to the diverse learning needs of students and prepare them for future challenges.

The interactive session witnessed enthusiastic participation from faculty members, who engaged in discussions, collaborative activities and reflective exercises. Teachers appreciated the practical classroom-ready techniques shared during the workshop.

Principal, Aparana Kohli said that empowering teachers is key to delivering quality education. She noted that such workshops provide educators with opportunities to learn, reflect and innovate, enabling them to create learning environments where every child can thrive academically, socially and emotionally.