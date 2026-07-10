JP World School holds workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: JP World School organised a professional development workshop on "Art Integration Meets AI: Creating Future-Ready Classrooms" for its teaching faculty, focusing on equipping educators with innovative teaching strategies by combining creativity with the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence.

The workshop was conducted by Ali Zama, a trainer, leadership mentor, facilitator, counsellor and learning coach with over 16 years of experience.

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During the interactive session, Zama emphasised the importance of integrating art with AI-enabled teaching practices to create engaging, inclusive and future-ready classrooms. He shared practical classroom strategies, innovative teaching methodologies, effective classroom management techniques and modern pedagogical practices aimed at fostering creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and digital literacy among students.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from the teaching faculty, who actively engaged in discussions, collaborative activities and hands-on learning exercises.

Principal Aparana Kohli said education is constantly evolving and teachers must stay ahead by adopting innovative approaches. She said the integration of art and Artificial Intelligence offers new opportunities for meaningful and engaging learning and thanked Ali Zama for inspiring the faculty to reimagine classrooms for the future.