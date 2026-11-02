JP World School holds programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: JP World School organised its Kindergarten Presentation Day under the theme 'Wildverse - A World beyond the Ordinary', celebrating the imagination, creativity and confidence of its youngest learners.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by parents and Principal Aparana Kohli, symbolising knowledge, hope and new beginnings.

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The kindergarten students enthralled the audience with a colourful sequence of dance, singing and thematic presentations, showcasing their talents with confidence and enthusiasm. The performances reflected the spirit of 'Little Explorers, Big Discoveries' and the school's endeavour to nurture creativity and encourage children to express themselves fearlessly.

The event also highlighted the dedicated efforts of teachers and parents in nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for learning beyond the classroom.

Principal Aparana Kohli congratulated the young performers and appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students, along with the efforts of teachers and parents in making the programme a success.