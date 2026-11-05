JP Nadda Arrives In Awantipora To Review Progress Of AIIMS Project

Srinagar, Nov 5: Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda arrived in Awantipora on Thursday to inaugurate and inspect the ongoing progress of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora.

The 750-bed tertiary healthcare project is being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a cost of over Rs 2,160 crore.

During his visit, Nadda is scheduled to take stock of the construction work, review the facilities being developed and interact with officials overseeing the prestigious project.

Advertisement

Once completed, AIIMS Awantipora is expected to significantly strengthen tertiary healthcare services in Kashmir and provide advanced medical facilities to the people of the Valley.(GNS)