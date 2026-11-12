Journey towards Viksit Bharat must begin from villages: Himachal Guv

SHIMLA, Nov 11 : Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said a developed India will be builthimca in our villages, through the prosperity of our farmers, the skills of our artisans and the determination of our youth, not through efforts in Delhi alone.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the historic International Lavi Fair at Rampur here, Gupta said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 represents a collective national commitment.

"A developed India cannot be built through efforts in Delhi alone. It will be built in our villages, through the prosperity of our farmers, the skills of our artisans and the determination of our youth. When our villages prosper, and our people become self-reliant, the dream of Viksit Bharat will become a reality," he said.

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He urged the youth to take advantage of the schemes launched by the Union government and aspire to become job creators rather than merely job seekers.

Emphasising the prime minister's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, the governor appealed to every visitor to purchase at least one locally manufactured product during the fair.

"Purchasing a local product is not merely a commercial transaction. It is a recognition of an artisan's hard work and a contribution towards the prosperity of a family. Even a small purchase can bring new hope to someone's life," he remarked.

Describing the nearly 400-year-old International Lavi Fair as a living symbol of the state's rich cultural heritage, Gupta said the historic event was not merely a commercial gathering but a celebration of the state's cultural identity, age-old traditions, traditional trade practices, mutual trust and social harmony.

He said the fair had served for centuries as an important centre of trade and cultural exchange, reflecting the enduring spirit of unity, brotherhood and shared heritage.

He stressed the need to connect traditional Himachali products, including Kinnauri caps, woollen garments, handicrafts and agricultural produce, with national and international markets through digital platforms.

The governor also called upon young people to embrace modern education and technology without losing their connection with their cultural roots and traditions.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable development, he urged citizens and tourists to protect Himachal Pradesh's fragile environment, maintain cleanliness and minimise plastic use.

He also appreciated the efforts of the organising committee, district administration and all stakeholders in preserving the historic fair.

Earlier, Chairman of the International Lavi Fair Organising Committee and Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap informed that, for the first time in the history of the fair, an essay competition on its history had been organised for schoolchildren to encourage them to learn about the fair through their families and elders.

He said that the organising committee had made efforts to provide a platform to self-help groups, Farmer Producer Organisations, horticulturists and small industries to help them access new markets.

He added that local artists had been given priority in the cultural programmes and efforts had been made to showcase the cultural diversity of all districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Later, the governor inaugurated the exhibition set up as part of the fair and visited stalls showcasing Kinnauri and other local products, along with exhibitions by various government departments.( PTI)