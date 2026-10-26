Jordanian security forces arrest  3 men for deadly attack on church

AMMAN, Oct 26: Jordanian security forces arrested three men Monday for an attack on a Greek Orthodox church that killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen.

The Public Security Directorate said the three suspects were arrested following a shootout and that all three were wounded.

No members of the security forces were injured in the dawn operation in Karak, south of Jordan's capital, Amman. Karak is home to a minority Christian population.

The attack on the church in Karak took place Friday during a funeral. Three men were reported to have taken part in the attack. (AP)