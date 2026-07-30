Jordanian air defences shoot down 5 missiles  launched from Iran, state-run news agency says

CAIRO, July 30: Jordan's air defences shot down five missiles launched from Iran Thursday morning, the spokesman for the country's armed forces said, according to Jordan's state-run Petra news agency.

The news agency said no casualties were reported.

The interceptions come after the US military said it had completed "a heavy wave of strikes against Iran," conducted in response to an earlier Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan.

Central Command said in a social media post that for over two hours the US had struck "dozens" of targets belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, including military command centres as well as missile and drone facilities, and coastal surveillance and defense sites. (AP)