Jammu, Sep 4: Police on Friday carried out a joint search-cum-area domination exercise in the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district to strengthen security and enhance vigilance, officials said.

The exercise began in Regal village and extended to Chillerian, Nadala, and Ploora. Security personnel carried out thorough checks and maintained a presence along identified routes and vulnerable areas.

During the exercise, a special joint team comprising police and BSF was established at a strategic location. This was supervised by the additional superintendent of police, Samba, along with the deputy superintendent of police from the Special Operations Group and an inspector from the BSF.

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Officers stationed at checkpoints conducted detailed inspections of vehicles and their occupants, staying alert throughout the operation.

As part of the exercise, police personnel also interacted with locals and sensitised them about the importance of community participation in maintaining security and preventing any untoward incident.

They provided residents with contact numbers for the police, including the Police Control Room Samba and SOG Samba, encouraging them to report any suspicious individuals, movements, vehicles, or unusual activities in their areas.

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Samba, Anuj Kumar, stated that the joint exercise aimed to bolster security preparedness, enhance coordination among agencies, increase police visibility, and foster a sense of safety within the local community.

He assured the public that every credible input received from citizens would be assessed promptly and acted upon appropriately. (Agencies)