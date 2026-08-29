Joint operation against illegal brick kilns conducted

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Aug 28: A joint enforcement operation was conducted today by the Police and Sub-Divisional Administration Khansahib against illegal brick kilns operating without requisite permissions in various areas of the sub-division.

The joint team, led by SDM Khansahib, Jahangir Ahmad Giri, along with SDPO Khansahib, Sakib Gani, Tehsildar Khansahib, Moin Azhar Kakroo, concerned SHOs and other officials, carried out inspections of brick kilns found operating without valid permissions and requisite clearances.

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During the inspection, the concerned operators were directed to immediately stop all operations and were warned against carrying out any further activity in violation of the prescribed rules and regulations.

The operators were also instructed to clear the dues of the labourers and disengage them at the sites and completely cease operations within one day. The enforcement team made it clear that failure to comply with the directions would invite strict legal and administrative action, including demolition/removal of illegal structures and assets established in violation of the law.

The administration reiterated that such enforcement measures are aimed at ensuring strict compliance with Government regulations, protecting public resources and maintaining environmental and administrative discipline across the sub-division.

The Sub-Divisional Administration further warned that no unauthorized brick kiln activity will be permitted and that strict action will be taken against violators as per the applicable rules.